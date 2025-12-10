Netflix announced a docuseries on the Natalee Holloway case on Wednesday. The three-part docuseries will feature Natalee's mother, Beth.

Natalee traveled to Aruba with college friends in 2005. Her murder was confirmed in 2023 when Joran van der Sloot confessed and was extradited to the U.S. to face charges.

Beth participated in the continued investigation and spearheaded new resources for other missing persons. In the documentary, she will recount events from her daughter's disappearance through van der Sloot's confession.

Materials include audio archives from family, friends and the FBI, newly released footage and new interviews with investigators.

Dani Sloane and Matthew Galkin direct the series. Liz Garbus, Dan Cogan, Jon Bardin, Tommy Coriale and Sloane are executive producers.