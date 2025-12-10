Season 4 of The Lincoln Lawyer will be "the biggest roller coaster" for fans when it arrives on Netflix Feb. 5, co-showrunner Ted Humphrey says.

The upcoming season is adapted from Michael Connelly's book The Law of Innocence, and follows lawyer Mickey Haller ( Manuel Garcia-Rulfo ) as he stands trial after police find a dead body in his trunk.

"Well, the biggest cliff-hanger of all is 'What is going to happen to Mickey?' and that one certainly plays out across the whole season in the form of his trial," Humphrey told Netflix's Tudum. "But in the first episode, you'll understand at least the broad strokes of what specifically has happened and what charges -- and adversaries -- Mickey is facing."

"This is going to be the biggest and most personal challenge Mickey has ever faced, and also the biggest roller coaster we've yet taken our audience on," he continued.

The streamer also shared first-look photos from Season 4. The first one shows Mickey driving his blue Lincoln convertible.