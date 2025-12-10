Daniel Craig discusses the "holy grail" of crime with Mila Kunis in a clip from Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.

Netflix released the 32-second clip Wednesday, ahead of the film's arrival on Netflix Friday.

Craig, who once again portrays detective Benoit Blanc, talks to the police chief (Kunis) about the crime she'd hired him to solve.

"A textbook example of a perfectly impossible crime," he said. "The stuff of detective fiction. This should not exist in our real world, and yet here it is. The holy grail."

"I love the passion," she responds. "I just need to feel confident you know this case is solvable."

"I'm incapable of not solving a crime," he says. "That moment of checkmate, when I take the stage and unravel my opponent's web. Oh you'll see. It's fun!"

The film is the third installment in Rian Johnson's whodunit mystery series. Knives Out arrived in 2019 and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery followed in 2022.

Josh Brolin portrays Monsignor Jefferson Wicks, who is killed on stage. Glenn Close portrays a "devout church lady," while Thomas Haden Church is the "wary groundskeeper" and Kerry Washington is a "tightly wound lawyer," per an official synopsis.