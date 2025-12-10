Wenne Alton Davis, who played in the television series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, died after a driver struck her in Midtown Manhattan, media outlets reported Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wendy Davis, the 60-year-old woman's legal name, was crossing Broadway at West 53rd Street when the driver of a black Cadillac XT6 SUV struck her just before 9 p.m. Monday, New York City police told the Daily News. The New York Post reported the driver was making a left turn and Entertainment Weekly reported she was walking to the train station.

She was struck less than four blocks from Radio City Music Hall and the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree.

Davis was taken to Mount Sinai West Hospital, where she died.

The driver, a 61-year-old man, remained on the scene and doesn't face charges, police said.

Hours before the crash, Davis told a close friend at her home in Forest Hills, Queens: "I love you, I appreciate you."

"It was so weird to me, because I felt like she was saying goodbye," Edward Reynoso, Davis' 61-year-old next-door neighbor, told The Daily News. "Now that this happened, it all seems so odd to me."

Reynoso said her neighbor was going to meet a friend for dinner and a movie.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"She always texts me when she is about to leave or come home and I didn't receive any text or anything and I found it weird," Reynoso said about Davis, who moved to his building in Forest Hills with her cat, Roxie, about five years ago.

"I was worried. I was texting her and she didn't respond. I'm numb to tell you the truth. I can't believe it."

Davis' agent Jamie Harris, wrote to Entertainment Weekly: "I can only describe Wenne Davis as a bright light. She had a huge love for New York, for acting, for her colleagues at JFK and, most of all, her family and her circle of friends (which was also huge). She was someone for whom friendliness and kindness were not what she did but more who she was as a person."

She played a cop in Amazon Prime's hit series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in one episode in 2023, and earlier in the NBC shows Blindspot, New Amsterdam and American Odyssey.

Davis also appeared in the 2004 short film Ladies Room and in the 2011 drama Shame.