Zachary Levi and James Corden spoofed British pop duo Wham! on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Levi appeared on Wednesday's episode of the CBS late-night show following the release of his DC Comics superhero film Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

In a skit titled "ShaWham! is the New Shazam!," Levi and Corden channeled 1980s pop stars Wham! and performed the group's songs "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go" and "I'm Your Man."

Corden told Levi that his superpower was turning into the Wham! supergroup ShaWham!

Levi plays Billy Batson, aka Shazam!, in Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which opened in theaters last week. The film is a sequel to the 2019 movie Shazam! and co-stars Adam Brody, Rachel Zegler, Lucy Liu and Helen Mirren.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods follows Shazam! (Levi) as he takes on Hespera (Mirren) and Kalypso (Liu), daughters of Atlas.

The film was the No. 1 movie at the North American box office over the weekend.

Levi will also star in the upcoming Spy Kids reboot, Spy Kids: Armageddon.