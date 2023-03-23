Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves has released what they say is the film's final trailer and in this one, they poke a little fun at the board game-turned-movie franchise.

Stars Chris Pine , Rege-Jean Paul, Hugh Grant and Michelle Rodriguez are posed in a variety of scenarios for this last look until the film's release on March 31. They showcase the special effects and the fun ride that the film looks to be.

Superimposed on the clips from the film are reviews (that may be real or may be faux) one of which says "This is the most Chris Pine performance Chris Pine has done in a long time."

In the movie, a charming thief (Pine) travels around the world with a squad of fellow adventurers in a quest for a rare relic. But there's an equally determined group of people who are hell-bent to keep them from finding it.

The movie is based on the popular Dungeons and Dragons board game that's been around since 1974. Though there was a previous Dungeons and Dragons film trilogy, this is an entirely new interpretation.