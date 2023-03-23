HBO Max is giving a glimpse of the new series Love & Death.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the true crime thriller Thursday featuring Elizabeth Olsen and Jesse Plemons

Love & Death is based on the John Bloom and Jim Atkinson book Evidence of Truth: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs. The series explores the true story of Candy Montgomery, a Texas housewife convicted for the ax murder of her friend Betty Gore.

The trailer shows how Candy's (Olsen) affair with Betty's husband Allan (Plemons) turned deadly.

Lily Rabe plays Betty, with Patrick Fugit as Candy's husband Pat.

Love & Death "takes a close look at Candy Montgomery's shift from a bright, devout Christian housewife to a merciless ax-murderer and the peculiar affair that started it all," an official description reads.

The series is written by David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies) and directed by Lesli Linka Glatter.

Love & Death will have a three-episode premiere April 27 on HBO Max, with subsequent episodes to be released weekly.

