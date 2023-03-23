Love & Death is based on the John Bloom and Jim Atkinson book Evidence of Truth: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs. The series explores the true story of Candy Montgomery, a Texas housewife convicted for the ax murder of her friend Betty Gore.
The trailer shows how Candy's (Olsen) affair with Betty's husband Allan (Plemons) turned deadly.
Love & Death "takes a close look at Candy Montgomery's shift from a bright, devout Christian housewife to a merciless ax-murderer and the peculiar affair that started it all," an official description reads.
