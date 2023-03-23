Power Book II: Ghost has set a new viewership record for Starz.

The network said in a press release Thursday that the Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 premiere was the biggest premiere weekend ever in its first three days on Starz.

The Season 3 premiere delivered 5.8 million multiplatform viewers in the first three days after its debut March 17.

In addition, weekend multi-platform viewership for the Season 3 premiere was up about 30 percent from the Season 2 debut.

Power Book II: Ghost is a sequel to the Starz series Power. The show follows Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.), the son of Power's James St. Patrick, as he struggles to leave his father's drug empire behind.

Season 3 opened "with brand new twists, turns and murder as Tariq, Brayden, and the Tejada family are grieving the death of Zeke, but they won't get much time as a new set of problems and questions arise," an official description reads.

Power Book II: Ghost was renewed for Season 4 in January ahead of its Season 3 premiere. Michael Ealy will join the cast in Season 4.