'Outlander' Season 7 to be split, Part 1 coming in June
UPI News Service, 03/23/2023
Starz has announced a release date for Outlander Season 7.
The network said in a press release Thursday that Season 7 will be split into two parts, with Part 1 to premiere in June.
Part 1 will consist of eight episodes and debut June 16 at midnight EDT on the Starz app and Starz streaming and on-demand platforms. The season premiere will air June 16 at 8 p.m. on Starz.
Subsequent episodes will be released Friday at midnight on the Starz app and Starz streaming and on-demand platforms, and follow that evening on Starz.
Part 2 will also consist of eight episodes and debut in 2024.
Outlander is based on the Diana Gabaldon book series. The show follows Claire Randall (Caitriona Balfe), a World War II nurse who is transported back in time from 1945 to 1743, where she meets and falls in love with the Scottish warrior Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan).
