Starz has announced a release date for Outlander Season 7.

The network said in a press release Thursday that Season 7 will be split into two parts, with Part 1 to premiere in June.

Part 1 will consist of eight episodes and debut June 16 at midnight EDT on the Starz app and Starz streaming and on-demand platforms. The season premiere will air June 16 at 8 p.m. on Starz.

Subsequent episodes will be released Friday at midnight on the Starz app and Starz streaming and on-demand platforms, and follow that evening on Starz.

Part 2 will also consist of eight episodes and debut in 2024.

Outlander is based on the Diana Gabaldon book series. The show follows Claire Randall (Caitri­ona Balfe), a World War II nurse who is transported back in time from 1945 to 1743, where she meets and falls in love with the Scottish warrior Jamie Fraser ( Sam Heughan ).

Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, John Bell, David Berry, Caitlin O'Ryan and Paul Gorman also star.

Starz released a teaser for Season 7 in December. The network also shared the season's opening title sequence in February featuring music by Sinead O'Connor.

Outlander was renewed for an eighth and final season in January. Starz is also developing the prequel series Outlander: Blood of My Blood, which focuses on Jamie's parents.