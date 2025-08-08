Zach Bryan has teamed up with Kings of Leon on a new song.

ADVERTISEMENT

He released "Bowery" Friday and a music video that shows the musicians in an apparent recording session.

The music video is shown in black-and-white as the group sings about a potential one-night stand.

"You picked the wrong one, if you're in it for the long run. And I got the passion, but I don't give it away," they sing. "But when the time's right, I'm a hell of a good night. I'll make you burn bright as the heat of the day."

In an Instagram post promoting the song, Bryan called the collaboration the "honor of my life."

He released his self-titled album in 2023.