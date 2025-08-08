Icelandic singer Laufey dropped a new single and accompanying music video ahead of her album's arrival Aug. 22.

ADVERTISEMENT

In "Snow White," she sings about impossible beauty standards and the pain of not feeling enough.

"The world is a sick place, at least for a girl," she sings. "The people want beauty. Skinny always wins, and I don't have enough of it. I'll never have enough of it."

The music video shows Laufey, 26, in a white dress with dark green rain boots.

"Sometimes I see her. She looks like Snow White," she sings as she walks through a snowy landscape. "She's everything I am, but my wrongs are turned to right."

She posted about the song's reception on social media Thursday.

"Reading all your messages and comments about 'Snow White' is making me sob," she wrote in her Instagram stories. "How hard it is to see the beauty in ourselves. There's such comfort in knowing we're not alone in our feelings. I love you."

The song will appear on her album A Matter of Time.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

She previously released "Tough Luck" for the project, which was inspired by her diary.

"I've taken my diary and turned it into an album of songs, delving into the whole range of emotions," she said at the time. "From the beautiful to the ugly."