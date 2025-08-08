Weapons, a new horror film from Barbarian director Zach Cregger and starring Julia Garner, opens in theaters Friday.

Garner, 31, is best known for playing Ruth Langmore on the Netflix series Ozark, and recently starred as the Silver Surfer in the Marvel movie Fantastic Four: The First Steps.

Her credits include several other films for fans of thrillers and horror.

Here are 5 horror movies starring Julia Garner:

'Weapons'

The film, hailing from Barbarian writer and director Zach Cregger , follows a town reckoning with the disappearance of an entire class of students.

Garner portrays their teacher, whom many of the parents blame for the kids going missing.

"It's very cryptic," Garner said of the film, which arrived in theaters Friday. "There is a lot of jump scares."

'Wolf Man'

In Wolf Man, which arrived in theaters in January, Garner portrays a wife and mother trying to keep her family safe after her husband (Christopher Abbott) is attacked by a vicious animal and begins transforming into a "monstrous" being.

Matilda Firth portrays the couple's daughter.

Leigh Whannell, who previously helmed the Invisible Man remake, directed the feature.

"I was really inspired by movies like John Carpenter's The Thing, David Cronenberg's The Fly," he previously said.

Wolf Man is now streaming on Peacock.

'Apartment 7A'

Garner's character, Terry, follows her dreams of fame to 1965 New York only to twist her ankle dancing.

When she accepts an offer to live with Minnie and Roman (Dianne Wiest and Jim Sturgess, respectively) her circumstances quickly deteriorate "as she realizes that something evil is living not only in Apartment 7A, but in the Bramford itself," per an official synopsis.

The film is a prequel to Rosemary's Baby, the 1968 movie adaptation of Ira Levin's book of the same name. Mia Farrow starred in Rosemary's as a woman pregnant with Satan's child.

Kevin McNally, Marli Siu, Andrew Cuchan, Rosy McEwen and Kobna Holdbrook-Smith also star in the prequel.

Apartment 7A is now streaming on Paramount+.

'The Last Exorcism Part II'

This 2013 film stars Ashley Bell as Nell Sweetzer, a young woman who is found in bad condition and struggles to remember what happened to her.

"Just as Nell begins the difficult process of starting a new life, the evil force that once possessed her is back with other, unimaginably horrific plans that mean her last exorcism was just the beginning," an official synopsis says.

Garner plays Gwen, a friend of Nell's. In a trailer for the film, Gwen appears to taunt Nell and is overtaken by a demonic entity at one point.

The Last Exorcism Part II is available to rent on YouTube and Prime Video.

'We Are What We Are'

In the 2013 film, Garner and Ambyr Childers play Iris and Rose, sisters in "a reclusive family who follow ancient customs."

The trailer for the feature shows human remains showing up in a river as the town floods, causing Iris' family to realize "their secret existence is threatened."

Based on the 2010 Mexican film of the same name, the remake also stars Bill Sage as the girls' father and Wyatt Russell as a deputy who investigates the family.

The film is now streaming on Tubi.

Garner's other credits include the TV series The Americans, Dirty John and Inventing Anna.