Country music star Zach Bryan shared a photo of him and his new bride, Samantha Leonard, on Instagram.

The post, which he captioned, "Tougher than the rest" -- a nod to a famous Bruce Springsteen love song -- has gotten about 400,000 "likes" since he shared it Wednesday.

He also shared photos of him carrying Leonard in her wedding dress and him standing next to a tiered cake on his Stories.

People.com said Bryan confirmed the happy news after a TMZ video went viral of him and Leonard getting into a car with a "Just Married" sign.

The New York Post said it is unclear exactly when the couple tied the knot, but the wedding took place in San Sebastian, Spain.

The couple have been dating since at least last summer.