Country music star Kelsea Ballerini and Outer Banks actor Chase Stokes shared photos and heartfelt messages on their Instagram accounts Wednesday.

"Something I've learned this year: don't take advantage of the most beautiful things that in 33 years of life are fleeting," Stokes captioned a gallery of photos that included some of him and Ballerini cuddling and kissing outside, in what appears to be a low-key New Year's Eve celebration.

"Take accountability, learn from mistakes. Lean into love and say it often. 2026 my year of growth, my year of truth. Starting here, starting now. Happy new years," he said.

Ballerini wrote on her account: "2025, you were the most glittery, stress rash inducing year i've ever experienced. i will always remember you."

On her Stories, she posted video of her drinking champagne outside and a photo of her and Stokes kissing.

"Messy year for the heart, messy year for the outside coming in, messy year for the way it became an out of our hands portrayal of it, but what i'll say, and all i really care to share indefinitely with my personal life anymore, is that i really love love. i believe in it, i believe in him, and i believe in breaking patterns. now go kiss your person and stop speculating," she said.

Usmagazine.com said the couple broke up in September after two years of dating, briefly reconciled in November, then split up again.