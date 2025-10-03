British sing-songwriter Yungblud on Friday announced a slew of 2026 dates for his ongoing IDOLS tour, which he said will hit some of the biggest venues he has ever played.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 24-date North American leg will will kick off at Michigan liberty Amphitheatre in Sterling Heights, MI, on May 1 before looping around the country for six weeks to wrap up June 13 in Atlanta, with nearly all the dates scheduled for arenas, he announced in a post on Instagram.

"USA and Canada we ridin' again," Yungblud captioned the new tour dates. "IM COMIN BACK. The biggest venues of my life here, arenas and RED ROCKS! WHAT??? This is insane."

The announcement comes just days after concluding the 2025 North American leg of the IDOLS tour in Boston and Toronto, and ahead of a marathon October trek through Europe. The tour started in Los Angeles in early August.

Yungblud also has new music coming out, a collaborative EP with Aerosmith that marks the classic rockers' first new music in over a decade. The EP includes the first single, "My Only Angel," as well as the songs "Problems," "A Thousand Days" and a new version of "Back in the Saddle," an Aerosmith hit originally released in 1977.

The EP follows their team-up at the MTV Video Music Awards last month to perform a tribute to Ozzy Osbourne

A pre-sale for the 2026 tour dates starts Tuesday at 10am local, with general on-sale set for Wednesday at 10am local.

"Set your alarms," Yungblud said in the post. "Don't sleep... Are you ready? â˜ ï¸â›“ï¸."