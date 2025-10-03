Adam Driver will star opposite Anne Hathaway in an upcoming war movie Alone at Dawn.

Driver is set to portray John Chapman, a real-life Air Force Combat Controller who was awarded the Medal of Honor thanks to the efforts of an intelligence officer (Hathaway).

He died amid the war in Afghanistan after saving several soldiers.

The film takes its inspiration from the book that shares its name, penned by Lori Chapman Longfritz and Dan Schilling.

Ron Howard, well known for his work on Apollo 13, is directing Alone at Dawn.

A release date has not yet been announced.

Driver will soon star in Father Mother Sister Brother and Paper Tiger, while Hathaway will appear in The Odyssey and The Devil Wears Prada 2.