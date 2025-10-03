Netflix is previewing a new episode of Famous Last Words starring the late British conservationist Jane Goodall, who died Wednesday.

In a clip released Friday, viewers see Goodall contemplating who she was over the course of her life.

"I would say I was somebody sent to this world to try to give people hope in dark times, because without hope, we fall into apathy and doing nothing," she said. "And, in the dark times that we are living in now, if people don't have hope we're doomed."

"And how can we bring little children into this dark world we've created, and let them be surrounded by people who've given up?" she added. "So even... even if this is the end of humanity as we know it, let's fight to the very end. Let's let the children know, you know, that there is hope if they get together."

Goodall died of natural causes at 91, according to the Jane Goodall Institute.

"Earlier this year, Dr. Jane Goodall -- a UN Messenger of Peace -- sat down for a deeply reflective conversation about her legacy and to immortalize her final words with the understanding that it would only be shared with the world after she passed," an official synopsis says.

The episode is streaming now.