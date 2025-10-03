One Tree Hill actor and star of Laguna Beach Stephen Colletti and NASCAR host and reporter Alex Weaver got married in a "beautifully intimate" courthouse wedding, the newlyweds announced on Friday.

Colletti and Weaver pictures from the courthouse on Instagram, with Weaver commenting "Mr. & Mrs. " on the joint post.

Colletti and Weaver started dating in 2021, with Colletti asking Weaver to marry him in Rome "exactly two years" from their first date, People Magazine reported.

Weaver told the magazine that the tactic failed to tip her off, even when Colletti suggested they take a "Christmas photo" so that she would dress nice.

"It was a beautifully intimate day that was celebrated with both our families by our side," the couple told People after the civil ceremony.