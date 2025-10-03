The HBOMax show "The Comeback" has announced recurring guest stars that will join its family in the series' upcoming third and final season.

The network on Friday announced in a social media post that John Early , Barry Shabaka Hanley, Abbi Jacobson , Tony Macht, Brittany O'Grady, Zane Phillips and Julian Stern will join the Lisa Kudrow -led cast when it returns in 2026.

"Aw, would you look at that? New members of the family," the network wrote in the post on X.

"The Comeback," which also stars Dan Bucatinsky, Laura Silverman and Damian Young, centers around Kudrow's Valerie Cherish, an actor who has worked to make a comeback on the 20th anniversary of her debut.

The series, created by Kudrow and Michael Patrick King, aired its first season in 2005 and a second season in 2014.