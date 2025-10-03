Kali Uchis dropped a deluxe version of her Sincerely album on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sincerely: P.S. features five new songs, including "Cry about it!," "Whispers of the Wind...," "Pretty Promises," "Cherry On Top" and "All of the Good."

In an Instagram post promoting the album, she featured the tracklist on a heart-shaped cake with pink glittering cherries.

The new music features collaborations with Ravyn Lenae and Mariah The Scientist.

In "Pretty Promises" she sings about never taking back her word.

"Kali Uchis builds upon her most vulnerable and intimate work to date bringing us Sincerely: P.S.," an official synopsis reads. "...Kali brings us a new collection of letters to the world, allowing her fans to witness her at her most exposed as she invites them into her emotional journey."

She released Sincerely, in May.