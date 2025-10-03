Sony Pictures Home Entertainment announced Friday that Rent will make its 4K debut Nov. 18. Next month is the 20th anniversary of the film's Nov. 23, 2005 release.

The stage musical premiered in 1996 after 1993 workshops. It ultimately went to Broadway, the West End and toured.

Stage stars Idina Menzel, Anthony Rapp, Adam Pascal, Jesse L. Martin, Wilson Jermaine Heredia and Taye Diggs reprised their roles. The film added Rosario Dawson and Tracie Thoms.

Thoms would later reprise the role of Joanne on Broadway.

The musical is about a group of artist friends in New York struggling with a landlord demanding back rent. The show and movie also deal with AIDS and characters who are HIV positive.

Rent creator Jonathan Larson died in 1996. Stephen Chbosky adapted the musical for director Chris Columbus.

The 4K UHD includes previously released commentary by Columbus, Rapp and Pascal, deleted scenes and musical numbers, documentary and public service announcements.