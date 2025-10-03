Fox Nation will stream the Kim Kardashian-produced three-part "Elizabeth Taylor: Rebel Superstar" docuseries starting October 6 after acquiring the rights to air it in the United States.

The series, which first ran in 2024 on the BBC, includes audio tapes, interviews and unseen footage of Taylor, alongside interviews with Dame Joan Collins Paris Jackson , Kardashian and the first-ever filmed interview with Taylor's son, Chris Wilding.

The show "delivers an intimate look inside the life of one of the most iconic women of the twentieth century, peeling back the glamour to uncover the force of nature behind the fame," the network said in a press release.

"Each episode explores how Taylor shattered Hollywood's glass ceiling, build a billion-dollar business empire and transformed celebrity activism through her pioneering work in the fight against HIV/AIDS," it said.

The first episode tracks Taylor's "meteoric rise during Hollywood's golden age," with previously unheard recordings, perspectives on archival material and first-hand accounts of Taylor, including from Kardashian, who conducted Taylor's final interview in 2011.

Episode two follows her often turbulent private life from weddings and affairs to divorces and deaths, which had myriad effects on her public perception.

The final episode balances Taylor's personal demons and public scrutiny with her "ground-breaking" activism on HIV/AIDS and her seventh marriage.

Fox Nation is a direct-to-consumer subscription streaming service available online and on various mobile and streaming devices.