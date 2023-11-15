'Your Christmas or Mine 2' gets trailer, December release date
UPI News Service, 11/15/2023
Amazon is gearing up for the release of Your Christmas or Mine 2.
Prime Video shared a trailer and December premiere date for the film Wednesday.
Your Christmas or Mine 2 is a sequel to the holiday romantic comedy Your Christmas or Mine, released in 2022.
The new movie follows James Hughes (Asa Butterfield) and Hayley Taylor (Cora Kirk), a young couple preparing for their second Christmas as a couple.
"James' father has invited the Taylors to spend Christmas in a luxury ski resort in the Austrian Alps, so they can meet his new American girlfriend (Jane Krakowski). However, Hayley's dad Geoff insisted on handling his family's side of the booking and something clearly got lost in translation," an official synopsis reads.
"After a mix-up with transport at the airport, the two tribes end up at each other's accommodations, on different sides of a valley and opposite ends of the Tripadvisor ratings scale. Can Hayley and James' relationship survive another turbulent family Christmas, or has their future together gone off-piste?"
