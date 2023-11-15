'Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget' trailer: Ginger, Rocky rush to rescue daughter
UPI News Service, 11/15/2023
Netflix is teasing the new movie Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget.
The streaming service shared a trailer for the stop-motion animated film Wednesday.
Dawn of the Nugget is a sequel to the 2000 film Chicken Run starring Julia Sawalha and Mel Gibson. Thandiwe Newton and Zachary Levi replace Sawalha and Gibson as the voices of Ginger and Rocky.
In Dawn of the Nugget, Ginger (Newton) and Rocky (Levi) are living with their daughter Molly (Bella Ramsey) in an idyllic bird sanctuary. When Molly is kidnapped, Ginger and Rocky rush to rescue their daughter and community from Mrs. Tweedy (Miranda Richardson), who wants to turn the chickens into nuggets.
