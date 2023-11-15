Netflix is teasing the new movie Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the stop-motion animated film Wednesday.

Dawn of the Nugget is a sequel to the 2000 film Chicken Run starring Julia Sawalha and Mel Gibson. Thandiwe Newton and Zachary Levi replace Sawalha and Gibson as the voices of Ginger and Rocky.

In Dawn of the Nugget, Ginger (Newton) and Rocky (Levi) are living with their daughter Molly (Bella Ramsey) in an idyllic bird sanctuary. When Molly is kidnapped, Ginger and Rocky rush to rescue their daughter and community from Mrs. Tweedy (Miranda Richardson), who wants to turn the chickens into nuggets.

The voice cast also includes Romesh Ranganathan, Daniel Mays, David Bradley, Jane Horrocks, Imelda Staunton, Lynn Ferguson, Nick Mohammed and Peter Serafinowicz.

Netflix previously released a teaser trailer that shows Ginger plan a break-in at Mrs. Tweedy's chicken farm.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget is written by Karey Kirkpatrick, John O'Farrell and Rachel Tunnard, and directed by Sam Fell.

The film hails from Aardman Animations, the studio behind Wallace and Gromit and Shaun the Sheep, and premieres Dec. 15 on Netflix.

The movie gives a witty take on action films and parenting, according to a UPI review.