Mariah Carey will take the stage at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards.

Billboard and Dick Clark Productions announced Wednesday that Carey will take the stage at the awards show Sunday, Nov. 19.

Carey will give a "festive Aspen-inspired" performance of her holiday hit "All I Want for Christmas is You."

The BBMAs will mark the first time Carey has performed the song at an awards show.

Carey joins previously announced performers David Guetta, Bebe Rexha, Karol G, Morgan Wallen, Peso Pluma, NewJeans and Stray Kids. A final performer will be announced Thursday.

Billboard said Tuesday that Stray Kids will perform "S-Class" and "LaLaLaLa." The K-pop group released its most recent EP, Rock-Star, on Friday.

Taylor Swift leads the BBMAs nominees with 20 nominations, followed by Morgan Wallen and SZA with 17 nominations each. Drake and Luke Bryan both have 14 nominations.