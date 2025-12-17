Young Thug, Mariah the Scientist are getting married
UPI News Service, 12/17/2025
Jeffery Lamar Williams II, better known as the rapper Young Thug, is getting married.
He proposed to music artist Mariah the Scientist during a concert in Atlanta Tuesday.
The couple started dating in 2021. Their courtship included a break-up earlier this year, but the pair got back together in October.
"Guess I'm getting married!"Mariah the Scientist said following the proposal, which included Young Thug on one knee and the question in all caps on a screen.
On Saturday, the songstress told Power 105.1 that she was planning for "at least one" baby.
"I want to be married first. I just want a commitment that doesn't involve and obligation to a baby. I just want it to be out of love and not out of responsibility," she said, as reported by multiple media outlets.
