Hulu is previewing Season 3 of Tell Me Lies starring Grace Van Patten and Jackson White as a college couple in a toxic relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

The show will arrive on the streamer Jan. 13.

Van Patten portrays Lucy, while White plays Stephen. The show catalogues their "addictive entanglement" over eight years, per an official synopsis.

A trailer for the upcoming season shows Lucy making an apology video and then seemingly rekindling her relationship with Stephen.

"We have to be nice to each other this time," she tells him.

But that commitment appears broken by the end of the teaser, when Stephen declares, "I want to hurt you, and I don't know how else to do it."

The thriller also stars Cat Missal, Spencer House, Sonia Mena, Branden Cook, Alicia Crowder and Tom Ellis.