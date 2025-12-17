iHeartRadio is getting in the holiday spirit with its Jingle Ball holiday special and Holiday Pop Up Party with Pentatonix.

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2025 is set to air on ABC at 8 p.m. EST and will include "performances from its annual nationwide tour" spanning New York to Los Angles, a press release states.

Ryan Seacrest and Elvis Duran will host, and viewers can expect to see music artists such as Alex Warren, The Kid Laroi, Renee Rapp, Olivia Dean and Ed Sheeran.

Robert De Niro and Chelsea Handler are among the stars to appear in the special, which airs Thursday on Hulu.

A 10-minute holiday special featuring Pentatonix is also set to air on iHeartRadio Holiday flip stations Friday at 6:50 pm EST.

The previously-recorded iHeartRadio Holiday Pop Up Party with Pentatonix took place on the 80th floor of the Empire State Building.

Cubby, of iHeartRadio New York 106.7, hosted the event, which included a performance from the a cappella group.

They also answered questions from fans and saw "I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm," their duet with Frank Sinatra, synchronize to the building lights.

That song will play nightly beginning Friday at 7 p.m. EST on New York stations Z100, 103.5 KTU and 106.7 Lite FM, and listeners can watch the building's light show synchronize to the music through Dec. 25.