Gwyneth Paltrow stepped out with daughter Apple Martin and son Moses Martin for the Marty Supreme New York premiere Tuesday.

Apple Martin wore a black dress with plunging back, while Moses Martin wore a gray blazer over a light blue shirt and a green-and-blue striped tie, with white pants.

Paltrow wore an all black ensemble. She portrays actress Kay Stone in the film, which follows aspiring table tennis champion Marty Mauser (Timothee Chalamet).

Chalamet wore an orange blazer to the premiere.

He previously wore an orange ensemble at the Beverly Hills premiere. Girlfriend Kylie Jenner joined him and wore a matching dress.

Cast members Odessa A'zion, Kevin O'Leary and Fran Drescher also attended the Tuesday premiere.

Tyler Okonma and Abel Ferrara also star in the film, which is helmed by Josh Safdie.

Marty Supreme arrives in theaters Dec. 25.