The Voice announced its Season 28 winner during the season finale Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aiden Ross, Ralph Edwards, DEK of Hearts, Aubrey Nicole, Max Chambers and Jazz McKenzie were among the final six music artists competing to win.

The competition culminated with final performances Monday before the results were announced Tuesday.

Ross was named this season's winner.

"I'm at a loss for words," he wrote in an Instagram post following the show. "Thank you from the bottom of my heart! I am filled with so much joy and gratitude. I'v e had the time of my life performing for you all this season, and I am beyond honored to be the Season 28 winner of The Voice."

"I've grown so much as an individual and an artist, met some of my best friends and learned from the very best in the industry," he continued. "Thank you for following my journey.... This is just the beginning."

He then thanked Niall Horan for his support.

Coaches Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire and Michael Buble sang Journey's "Lights," while Ross sang "Last Christmas" with Season 23 winner Gina Miles.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

The night also featured performances from Khalid, Riley Green, Zac Brown, Noah Cyrus and XG.

Edwards was the first-runner up of the season.