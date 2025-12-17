The Voice announced its Season 28 winner during the season finale Tuesday.
Aiden Ross, Ralph Edwards, DEK of Hearts, Aubrey Nicole, Max Chambers and Jazz McKenzie were among the final six music artists competing to win.
The competition culminated with final performances Monday before the results were announced Tuesday.
Ross was named this season's winner.
"I'm at a loss for words," he wrote in an Instagram post following the show. "Thank you from the bottom of my heart! I am filled with so much joy and gratitude. I'v e had the time of my life performing for you all this season, and I am beyond honored to be the Season 28 winner of The Voice."
"I've grown so much as an individual and an artist, met some of my best friends and learned from the very best in the industry," he continued. "Thank you for following my journey.... This is just the beginning."
