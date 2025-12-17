Sabrina Carpenter joined Seth Meyers for day drinking on Late Night Tuesday.

The segment opened at New York City's Ripple Room bar as the television personality and the songstress chugged a beer.

They then asked one another personal questions, and drank from a bowl of Long Island iced tea if they didn't want to answer.

When asked who she wrote "Manchild" about, Carpenter chose to drink, but when asked how she'd rank Meyers, she answered, saying he was a 7.

"You sure you don't want to take another drink?" he asked.

They wore red masks as the game continued.

The day drinking included opening gifts with oven mitts on and taking a sip of whatever drink was in the other's box, and ended with Carpenter decorating Meyers like a Christmas tree.