CBS announced Wednesday that it has ordered a full season of Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage. The Young Sheldon spinoff has aired two episodes since it's Oct. 17 premiere.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sheldon's older brother Georgie (Montana Jordan), married Mandy ( Emily Osment ) after she got pregnant. In the spinoff, they have moved in with Mandy's parents (Will Sasso and Rachel Bay Jones).

The cast told UPI Georgie and Mandy would still deal with dramatic subjects in the way Young Sheldon addressed them. Osment and Jones also said they hope their mother/daughter feud would continue.

Chuck Lorre co-created the spinoff with Young Sheldon creators Steve Holland and Steven Molaaro. Lorre created The Big Bang Theory which originated the character Sheldon.

Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on CBS.