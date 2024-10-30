Emily the Strange, the animated subject of novels and comic books, will soon get the movie treatment.

"With her striking black, white and red aesthetic and witty observations about society, Emily and her four black cats represent a raw, punk rock, independent spirit that has resonated will millions of fans around the world for more than three decades," a press release states.

Rob Reger, Emily's creator, will serve as an executive producer on the film.

"Both the creative and executive teams we have in place for the movie are incredible," he said.

Pamela Ribon, who has worked on other animated features like Moana and Ralph Breaks the Internet, will write the script.

"Animation is the perfect medium for her wild and wonderful inventions and adventures," Ribon said. "And from the partnership between Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Pictures Animation, she'll truly get to soar. I've always been drawn to Emily's risk-taking, genre-bending attitude and style. I mean, brains and bangs? There's nobody cooler."