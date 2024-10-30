Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie are back for a special on Peacock.Called Paris & Nicole: The Encore, the three-part show premieres over two decades since The Simple Life stars shared the small screen."Follow the dynamic duo as they try to produce a once-in-a-lifetime operatic performance based on their self-coined phrase, 'Sanasa,'" an official synopsis reads.The teaser shows the stars sitting in an empty opera house, listening to a singer before Hilton interrupts her."Something's not right," Richie says."I think it's the words," Hilton replies.After agreeing, Hilton prompts the singer to "only use the word 'sanasa.'"Hilton recently released a new album, Infinite Icon, 18 years after Paris, while Richie recently starred in a remake of Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead.The Encore streams on Peacock Dec. 12.