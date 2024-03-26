'You' star Penn Badgley begins production on final season
UPI News Service, 03/26/2024
Production is underway on You Season 5.
ADVERTISEMENT
Netflix announced Monday that filming has started on the show's fifth and final season.
The streaming service shared the news alongside a photo of series star Penn Badgley on set in the streets of New York City.
You is based on the Caroline Kepnes book series. The show follows Joe Goldberg (Badgley), a serial killer who develops extreme obsessions with the women he falls in love with.
Season 4 ended with Joe returning to New York City after a murder spree in London.
The series was renewed for a fifth and final season in March 2023.
"You became an instant sensation on Netflix with a resounding cultural impact that has grown season after season," Netflix VP of scripted series Peter Friedlander said at the time. "We're excited -- and a bit terrified -- to see how it all ends for Joe Goldberg, but one thing is sure: You are in for an unforgettable ending."
Netflix has yet to announce a premiere date for Season 5.
Copyright 2024 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.