Yorgos Lanthimos' 'Bugonia' begins streaming on Peacock Dec. 26
UPI News Service, 12/19/2025
Bugonia is coming to Peacock Dec. 26.
The feature, which hails from Poor Things director Yorgos Lanthimos, stars Emma Stone as "a high profile female corporate executive" who is abducted by a pair of conspiracy theorists (Jesse Plemons and Aidan Delbis) on belief that she is an alien.
A trailer for the film shows her waking up with a shaved head.
"Your has been destroyed," Plemons informs her. "To prevent you from contacting your ship."
