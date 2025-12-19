Former President Barack Obama released his list of 2025 favorites Friday.

The list includes books, movies and songs he recommends checking out.

"As 2025 comes to a close, I'm continuing a tradition that I started during my time in the White House: sharing my annual lists of favorite books, movies and music," he wrote on his official X account. "I hope you find something new to enjoy -- and please send any recommendations for me to check out!"

His favorite books include Beth Macy's Paper Girl, Susan Choi's Flashlight, Jill Lepore's We the People, Angela Flournoy's The Wilderness, Brian Goldstone's There is No Place for Us, Ethan Rutherfords' North Sun, Andrew Ross Sorkin's 1929, Kiran Desai's The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny, Zadie Smith's Dead and Alive and Ian McEwan's What We Can Know.

He concludes the list with a shoutout to his wife's book.

"And obviously I'm biased," he wrote before recommending former first lady Michelle Obama 's The Look.

"I'm so proud of this book -- it captures my belief that style is a language of its own, one that each of us can use to express our individuality and ignite confidence," she previously said of her work.

The former president also included a nod to summer recommended reading list, which includes Mark Twain by Ron Chernow, The Book of Records by Madeleine Thien, King of Ashes by S.A. Crosby, Rosarita by Anita Desai, Audition by Katie Kitamura, The Buffalo Hunter Hunter by Stephen Graham Jones, Abundance by Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson, A Marriage at Sea by Sophie Elmhirst, Who is Government? by Michael Lewis and The Sirens' Call by Chris Hayes.

Obama's favorite movies included One Battle After Another, Sinners, It was Just an Accident, Hamnet, Sentimental Value, No Other Choice, The Secret Agent, Train Dreams, Jay Kelly, Good Fortune and Orwell: 2+2=5.

Songs that caught his attention include "Nice to Each Other" by Olivia Dean, "Luther" from Kendrick Lamar and SZA, "Tatata" by Burna Boy with Travis Scott, "Jump" by Blackpink, "Faithless" by Bruce Springsteen, "Pasayadan" by Ganavya, "Pending" by Lil Naay and Myke Towers, "Sexo, Violencia y LLantas" by Rosalia, "Metal" by The Beths, "Abracadabra" by Lady Gaga, "Just Say Dat" by Gunna, "The Giver" by Chappell Roan, "Aurora" by Mora and De La Rose, "Silver Lining" by Laufey, "No More Old Men" by Chance the Rapper and Jamila Woods, "Bury Me" by Jason Isbell, "I Wish I could Go Traveling Again" by Stacey Kent, "Please Don't Cry" by Kacy Hill, "Stay" by Roe, "In the Name of Love" by Victoria Noelle, "Ancient Light" by I'm With Her, "Float" by Jay Som with Jim Adkins, "Ordinary" by Alex Warren, "Sycamore Tree" by Khamari, "Nokia" by Drake, "En Privado" by Xavi and Manuel Turizo and "Not in Surrender" by Obongjayar.

The list also included "99" by Olamide with Daecolm, Seyi Vibez, Asake and Young John; "Never Felt Better" by Everything is Recorded with Sampha and Florench Welch; and "Vitamina" by Jombriel, DFZM and Jotta.