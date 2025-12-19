Caleb McLaughlin and Maya Hawke were among the cast members to walk the red carpet at the celebration for the final chapter of Stranger Things.

The event took place at New York City's Paley Museum Thursday, ahead of the arrival of Season 5 Part 2 Dec. 25.

McLaughlin, who portrays Lucas in the show, wore a cropped blazer over a billowing white top, and red, pointed-toe shoes.

"I've been into fashion before, you know, I guess, being in the public's eye," McLaughlin told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Thursday. "I think fashion is a way I express myself and how I feel... It's like a feeling."

McLaughlin, who voices Will Harris in the upcoming animated film Goat, also talked to Fallon about what it was like to finish Stranger Things.

"So emotional. I mean, I've been on the show almost half my life, and it's part of my formative years..." he said. "I don't really understand the feeling honestly. I'm in limbo right now like, 'Whoa! I don't know what this feels like.'"

"I think about it now where I felt like I learned Lucas first before I learned myself," he added.

Hawke, who portrays Robin, wore a red jacket over a brown and black lace ensemble.

Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Priah Ferguson, Brett Gelman, Cara Buono, Amybeth McNulty, Neil Fisher, Jack Connelly, Alex Breaux, Linda Hamilton, David Harbour, Winona Ryder and Millie Bobby Brown also star.

Stranger Things arrived on Netflix in 2016. The finale episode premieres on the streamer Dec. 31.