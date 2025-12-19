Comedian Pete Davidson and model Elsie Hewitt are welcoming their baby girl.

ADVERTISEMENT

Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson was born Dec. 12.

Hewitt celebrated her daughter's arrival in an Instagram post Thursday, calling Scottie Rose "our perfect angel girl."

"My best work yet, I am absolutely overflowing with love and gratitude and disbelief," she wrote.

She added a quote from Davidson, too.

"Wu tang forever," he said.

The Instagram carousel she posted included images of the new family and the winter landscape outside.

One photo shows Davidson bottle feeding Scottie Rose in the hospital.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!