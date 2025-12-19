Sony Pictures released the trailer for The Breadwinner on Friday. The film opens March 13.

Mandy Moore plays a working mom who pitches an organizational system on Shark Tank. Her husband, Nate (Nate Bargatze) joins her on stage and blows it for her.

Still, she takes a business trip to sell her business plan, leaving former family breadwinner Nate to take care of their three daughters. He doesn't know where their school is or how to do laundry.

This also leaves Nate in charge of a home repair project, which he botches. The trailer shows escalating slapstick disasters.

It is the first feature film for standup comedian Bargatze. Bargatze co-wrote with Dan Lagana and Eric Appel directed.