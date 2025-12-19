Saturday Night Live cast member Bowen Yang is leaving the sketch comedy show after this week's episode.

Unnamed sources confirmed the news to Deadline, Variety and TMZ. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to report the news.

Yang's departure ends a seven-year run with SNL. He was hired by the show as a writer in 2018 and joined the cast the next year. He was promoted to repertory status two years after that.

A mid-season departure is unusual for SNL cast members but not unheard of. Cecily Strong left the show in December 2022, Seth Meyers left in February 2014 and Amy Poehler left in December 2008.

Yang has received five Emmy nominations for his work on SNL -- one for writing in 2018 and four for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for 2021, 2022, 2024 and 2025.