Yes is going on tour in 2023.The British progressive rock band announced the U.S. leg of its Classic Tales of Yes tour Tuesday.The U.S. dates will kick off Sept. 24 in Bethlehem, Pa., and conclude Nov. 4 in Riverside, Calif.The new tour will see Yes perform classic songs and music from its new album Mirror to the Sky, released in May."We're putting together a great setlist covering the length and breadth of Yes' career," singer and guitarist Steve Howe said in a press release."As always, we are committed to pushing new boundaries and are very excited to be performing another chapter in the rich legacy of the band," keyboardist Geoff Downes added.Yes announced the U.K. leg of the tour in May.Tickets for the U.S. dates go on sale Friday.Here's the full list of U.S. dates for the Classic Tales of Yes tour:Sept. 21 - Bethlehem, Pa., Wind Creek Event CenterSept. 22 - Philadelphia, at The MetSept. 24 - New Haven, Conn., at College Street Music HallSept. 25 - Portland, Maine., at State TheatreSept. 27 - Lynn, Mass., at Lynn AuditoriumSept. 28 - Westbury, N.Y., at NYCB TheatreSept. 30 - New Brunswick, N.J., at State TheatreOct. 1 - Englewood, N.J., at Bergen PACOct. 3 - Oxon Hill, Md., at MGM National HarborOct. 4 - Greensboro, N.C., at Steven Tanger CenterOct. 6 - Charleston, S.C., at Charleston Music HallOct. 8 - Pompano Beach, Fla., at Pompano Beach AmphitheaterOct. 10 - Orlando, Fla., at Steinmetz HallOct. 11 - Clearwater, Fla., at Ruth Eckerd HallOct. 13 - Mobile, Ala., at Saenger TheatreOct. 16 - Cincinnati, at Andrew J. Brady Music CenterOct. 17 - Nashville, at Brown Country Music CenterOct. 19 - Warren, Mich., at Andiamo ShowroomOct. 20 - Cleveland, at Temple LiveOct. 22 - Joliet, Ill., at Rialto Square TheatreOct. 23 - St. Louis, at The FactoryOct. 26 - Denver, at Paramount TheatreOct. 28 - Salt Lake City, at Delta Hall at Eccles TheaterOct. 30 - Los Angeles, at The WilternOct. 31 - Napa, Calif., at Blue Note NapaNov. 3 - El Cajon, Calif., at The MagnoliaNov. 4 - Riverside, Calif., at Fox Performing Arts Center