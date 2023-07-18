Yes is going on tour in 2023.

The British progressive rock band announced the U.S. leg of its Classic Tales of Yes tour Tuesday.

The U.S. dates will kick off Sept. 24 in Bethlehem, Pa., and conclude Nov. 4 in Riverside, Calif.

The new tour will see Yes perform classic songs and music from its new album Mirror to the Sky, released in May.

"We're putting together a great setlist covering the length and breadth of Yes' career," singer and guitarist Steve Howe said in a press release.

"As always, we are committed to pushing new boundaries and are very excited to be performing another chapter in the rich legacy of the band," keyboardist Geoff Downes added.

Yes announced the U.K. leg of the tour in May.

Tickets for the U.S. dates go on sale Friday.

Here's the full list of U.S. dates for the Classic Tales of Yes tour:

Sept. 21 - Bethlehem, Pa., Wind Creek Event Center

Sept. 22 - Philadelphia, at The Met

Sept. 24 - New Haven, Conn., at College Street Music Hall

Sept. 25 - Portland, Maine., at State Theatre

Sept. 27 - Lynn, Mass., at Lynn Auditorium

Sept. 28 - Westbury, N.Y., at NYCB Theatre

Sept. 30 - New Brunswick, N.J., at State Theatre

Oct. 1 - Englewood, N.J., at Bergen PAC

Oct. 3 - Oxon Hill, Md., at MGM National Harbor

Oct. 4 - Greensboro, N.C., at Steven Tanger Center

Oct. 6 - Charleston, S.C., at Charleston Music Hall

Oct. 8 - Pompano Beach, Fla., at Pompano Beach Amphitheater

Oct. 10 - Orlando, Fla., at Steinmetz Hall

Oct. 11 - Clearwater, Fla., at Ruth Eckerd Hall

Oct. 13 - Mobile, Ala., at Saenger Theatre

Oct. 16 - Cincinnati, at Andrew J. Brady Music Center

Oct. 17 - Nashville, at Brown Country Music Center

Oct. 19 - Warren, Mich., at Andiamo Showroom

Oct. 20 - Cleveland, at Temple Live

Oct. 22 - Joliet, Ill., at Rialto Square Theatre

Oct. 23 - St. Louis, at The Factory

Oct. 26 - Denver, at Paramount Theatre

Oct. 28 - Salt Lake City, at Delta Hall at Eccles Theater

Oct. 30 - Los Angeles, at The Wiltern

Oct. 31 - Napa, Calif., at Blue Note Napa

Nov. 3 - El Cajon, Calif., at The Magnolia

Nov. 4 - Riverside, Calif., at Fox Performing Arts Center