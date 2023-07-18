Netflix is teasing the new film Heart of Stone.

The streaming service shared posters for the spy action thriller Tuesday featuring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan

Heart of Stone is written by Greg Rucka (The Old Guard) and Allison Schroeder and directed by Tom Harper. Gadot stars as Rachel Stone, an international intelligence agent for a group of elite spies known as the Charter.

The posters feature Gadot, Dornan, Alia Bhatt and Matthias Schweighofer. Gadot's poster features the tagline "Defy the odds," while Dornan's reads "Play the odds."

Gadot described Heart of Stone as "a super grounded, raw action thriller" in a first look teaser for the film in September 2022.

Netflix shared a trailer for the movie during its Tudum global fan event in June that shows Gadot's character parachuting off of a snowy cliff.

Heart of Stone premieres Aug. 11 on Netflix.