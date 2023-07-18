Migration is written by Mike White (The White Lotus) and directed by Benjamin Renner. The film follows a family of mallard ducks -- dad Mack (Nanjiani), mom Pam (Banks), son Dax (Caspar Jennings) and daughter Gwen (Tresi Gazal) -- who migrate from New England to Jamaica.
"As the Mallards make their way South for the winter, their well-laid plans quickly go awry. The experience will inspire them to expand their horizons, open themselves up to new friends and accomplish more than they ever thought possible, while teaching them more about each other -- and themselves than they ever imagined," an official synopsis reads.
