Paramount+ released first look photos from the movie Pet Sematary: Bloodlines on Tuesday. The movie prequel premieres Oct. 6 on the streaming service.

Bloodlines tells the story of young Jud Crandall, the character played by Fred Gwynne in the 1989 movie adaptation and John Lithgow in the 2019 remake. In the Stephen King novel, Jud shows his neighbor the Micmac burial ground that resurrects the dead, both animals and people.

Set in 1969, Jud (Jackson White) and his friends discover the secrets of the burial ground beyond their pet cemetery, misspelled by children.

Forrest Goodluck, Jack Mulhern, Henry Thomas, Natalie Alyn Lind, Isabella Star LaBlanc, Pam Grier, Samantha Mathis and David Duchovny also star.

Lindsey Anderson Beer directs. She cowrote with Jeff Buhler. Lorenzo Di Bonaventura, who produced the 2019 movie, also produces.

A sequel to the 1989 movie came out in 1992.