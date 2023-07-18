'Pet Sematary: Bloodlines' introduces young Jud Crandall
UPI News Service, 07/18/2023
Paramount+ released first look photos from the movie Pet Sematary: Bloodlines on Tuesday. The movie prequel premieres Oct. 6 on the streaming service.
ADVERTISEMENT
Bloodlines tells the story of young Jud Crandall, the character played by Fred Gwynne in the 1989 movie adaptation and John Lithgow in the 2019 remake. In the Stephen King novel, Jud shows his neighbor the Micmac burial ground that resurrects the dead, both animals and people.
Set in 1969, Jud (Jackson White) and his friends discover the secrets of the burial ground beyond their pet cemetery, misspelled by children.
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.