Peacock is teasing Killing It Season 2.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Tuesday featuring Craig Robinson.

Killing It is a comedy series created by Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici. The show follows Craig Foster (Robinson), a struggling entrepreneur who enters a python hunting competition in Florida.

"Killing It is a comedy about class, capitalism, and one man's quest to achieve the American Dream. But first he has to overcome vicious criminals, nature run wild, and worst of all, corporate America," an official synopsis reads.

The trailer shows Craig (Robinson) try to protect his family and fledgling business from a "creepy swamp family" and officials who want to shut him down.

Killing It Season 2 premieres Aug. 17 on Peacock.