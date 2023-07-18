Jennifer Lopez teased a new song in honor of her first wedding anniversary with Ben Affleck.

The 53-year-old singer and actress previewed the song "Midnight Trip to Vegas" while celebrating the anniversary of her Las Vegas wedding to Affleck, 50.

Lopez and Affleck officially celebrated their wedding anniversary Sunday. The couple were spotted out to dinner at Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica, Calif.

On Monday, Lopez shared photos on Instagram that show her in the white, rhinestone-embellished minidress that she wore to dinner with Affleck.

"One year since our Midnight Trip To Vegas... Go to On The JLo for a special surprise... #ThisIsMeNow," she captioned the post.

Lopez shared lyrics and a snippet of the song in her On the JLo newsletter.

"Then you whispered in my ear / Said let's get out of here / We can disappear tonight / What about a / Midnight trip to Vegas / Just me and you baby / Throw the kids in the back / Of the pink Cadillac / And us in the bathroom changing," the star sings.

Lopez and Affleck married in Las Vegas in July 2022 and had a second wedding with friends and family in Georgia that August.

Lopez said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in January that Affleck was the one who suggested they elope in Las Vegas.

Lopez was previously married to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd and Marc Anthony, and has two children, twins Max and Emme, with Anthony. Affleck has three children, son Samuel and daughters Violet and Seraphina, with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.