Netflix released a preview for Bridgerton Season 4 Part 1 on Thursday ahead of its arrival on the streamer Jan. 29.

The upcoming chapter of the show takes its inspiration from Julia Quinn's novel An Offer from a Gentleman, and is "a bit of a twist on Cinderella," Luke Thompson says.

Thompson portrays Benedict Bridgerton, a man who, prior to a masquerade ball thrown by his mother (Ruth Gemmell), is not interested in marriage.

A trailer shows him meeting and dancing with the Lady in Silver (Yerin Ha) at that party, telling her she is "perhaps the most intriguing person I've ever met."

He doesn't realize she is a maid, Sophie, who was only able to attend the dance after securing "a good costume."

At midnight, she leaves abruptly, abandoning her white glove in the process, and Benedict becomes fixated on figuring out who the Lady in Silver is.

"He does not want to find me," Sophie says as the preview continues. "He wants to find the lady in the silver gown, and she is not real."

Showrunner Jess Brownell said the upcoming season's central theme is "fantasy versus reality."

Part 2 arrives on the streamer Feb. 26.

The series has already been given the green light for Season 5 and Season 6.