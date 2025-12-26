Perry Bamonte, who played guitar, keyboard and six-string bass for The Cure, died over Christmas, multiple media outlets reported. He was 65.

The band confirmed Bamonte's death with a post on their website Friday.

"It is with enormous sadness that we confirm the death of our great friend and bandmate Perry Bamonte, who passed away after a short illness at home over Christmas," the post reads.

The specific illness was not listed.

"Quiet, intense, intuitive, constant and hugely creative, 'Teddy' was a warm-hearted and vital part of The Cure story," the post continued."

Bamonte officially joined The Cure in 1990 after serving as a personal assistant and technician for frontman Robert Smith, and he played with the band through 2005.

In 2022, he joined the Cure Again as they embarked on their Shows of a Lost World tour, and he'd been expected to perform with the band in 2026.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with all his family," the post concludes. "He will be very greatly missed."