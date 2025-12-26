Parker McCollum is going to be a dad again.

The country music artist, 33, and his wife, Hallie Ray Light, announced that they are expecting their second child in an Instagram post Thursday.

The first image in the photo carousel they shared features McCollum holding their son, 1-year-old Major Yancey Tyler McCollum, as Light smiles and stands close, a hand on her stomach.

The family stands in front of a Christmas tree surrounded by presents.

"McCollum party of four next Christmas!" Light said in the Instagram post. "Another boy joining us summer 2026! Merry Christmas, everyone! Thank you, Jesus! HBD!"

McCollum married Light in 2022, and McCollum has previously described her as "the greatest mom in the world," per People.

He released his fifth studio album, Parker McCollum, in June, and said the project was "the best thing I've ever done."

"This record is honest, this record is raw, this record is one thousand percent authentic Parker, and it feels really good to get back to writing and recording songs like I always wanted," he said at the time.